Malaika makes it official!

By Sanskriti Media

For the first time, Malaika Arora opened her heart out.. not to speak but to put it in words on Instagram.

Even as ex-husband Arbaaz Khan has made it official that he is dating Giorgia Andriani, Malaika made it official that she was dating Arjun Kapoor by posting a picture of them holding hands in New York on Arjun Kapoor’s birthday. Malaika and Arjun had taken off to the Big Apple to ring in Arjun’s 34th. “Happy bday my crazy, insanely funny n amazing @arjunkapoor ... love n happiness always,” she said.

Sources now tell us that the official announcement on their relationship beyond the social media is expected at the earliest after Malaika’s post.

“Both of them are pretty private people and their lives have gone through upheavals in the recent past. They will make it official the moment they feel like it,” says a source.