Mallika returns to India, kisses Ransher

Amidst rumours that she had been evicted from her Paris apartment over unpaid rent, Mallika Sherawat was seen partying with another Paris – Hilton in the USA.

The actress was met at the airport by her nephew Ransher.

Mallika took the opportunity to let the paparazzi have a new spotting. Mallika preferred only to talk about her nephew. “I am very happy to be back in Mumbai, aamchi Mumbai, Mumbai Meri Jaan after four months. And more than anyone I have missed my nephew Ranssher,” she said.

Spotted last month sashaying across the tulip fields in Amsterdam, the actress has asked us to wait for another opportunity to share other stories.