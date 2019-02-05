Mallika Sherawat returns as a ghost

By Sanskriti Media

“We are working together after seventeen years,” says Mallika Sherawat about working with Tusshar Kapoor again after over a decade and a half.

“I played a sidekick in the film Jeena Sirrf Merre Liye. I was an extra,” remarks Mallika who debuted as Reema Lamba in the film starring Kareena Kapoor and directed by Talat Jani for producer Vashu Bhagnani.

Mallika continues her web sojourn in this web series called Boo… Sabki Phategi on Alt Balaji. For Tusshar, this is a first as he makes his digital debut and is working for the first time in a full-fledged manner after the birth of his son Lakshya.

“It is a great script. When Fahad narrated the script to me, I was completely bowled over. I am playing a ghost in this series. I have never played a ghost in my career and I thought that it was a great opportunity for me. I am looking at showing my acting chops. There is more to me than glamour. There is more to me than sex appeal,” says the actress about the show which has been directed by the writer of films like Bol Bachchan, Housefull 2 and 3. The show also stars Sakshi Pradhan, Kiku Sharda and Sanjay Mishra among others.