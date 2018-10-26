MAMI 2018 red carpet: Aamir Khan, Dia Mirza, Soha Ali Khan...

By AFP/M/s Sanskriti Media

Aamir Khan and film producer and wife Kiran Rao attend the opening ceremony of the Jio MAMI 20th Mumbai Film Festival 2018, in Mumbai. Photo: AFP

Anil Kpoor and film director Zoya Akhtar attend the opening ceremony of the Jio MAMI 20th Mumbai Film Festival. Photo: AFP

Bollywood actress Tabu attends the opening ceremony of the Jio MAMI 20th Mumbai Film Festival 2018. Photo: AFP

Dia Mirza Photo: AFP

Anil Kapoor and Sonali Bendre Photo: AFP

Kunal Kapoor Photo: AFP

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu Photo: M/s Sanskriti Media