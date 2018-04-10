Manikarnika cuts costs: shooting at Filmcity now

In an effort to cut down on the budget of the ambitious film Manikarnika which was touted as the most expensive woman-oriented film to come out of Bollywood, the next schedule of the film has been shifted now to Mumbai’s Film City.

“The film is a period movie and hence all the portions that do not have a specific location are being filmed at Film City. A major portion of the sequences will be shot against chroma backdrops and the locations inserted using computer graphics and VFX,” informs a source.

On Saturday, Kangana Ranaut was spotted riding a white stallion with a blue coloured chroma cloth mounted behind her at Film City studio in Mumbai.

“The film’s budget has been cut not because of her last film Simran’s not so great box office, but because the filmmakers took a concerted decision to reduce the budget in the interests of the movie,” adds the source.

The film’s mahurat was done in Benares and a major portion of the shooting of the film has been done at the Mehrangarh fort in Jodhpur which also witnessed the shooting of Thugs of Hindostan recently. It can be recalled that Kangana was also injured during the shoot and was advised rest.

Manikarnika written by Vijayendra Prasad is being directed by south director Krish and co-stars Ankita Lokhande and Sonu Sood among others.