Many Bollywood movies in trouble

Even as the arbitrator appointed by The Supreme Court ruled against Hansal Mehta - known for his socially relevant films, many Bollywood projects are in trouble.

It is now expected that other projects like Balaji's Mental Hai Kya?, The Scam, The Accidental Prime Minister, Garbage, Bose Dead or Alive and even Ronnie Screwvala, a film with director Bejoy Nambiar, a proposed Abhishek -Aishwarya Rai starrer and Soha Ali Khan's biopic on Ram Jethmalani may fall under the radar of the recovery of Adarsh Telemedia.

The Supreme Court through its arbitrator Samrat Sen has attached the revenue paid to Hansal from all projects involving him in various capacities beginning with Omerta which releases next month.

Adarsh Telemedia, a film production house bankrolled by Amit Agarwal, lent a sum of over Rs 7 crore to Hansal and producer Shaailesh Singh for the film Simran when demonetisation struck Bollywood along with the rest of India.

Mehta had convinced the Calcutta based Adarsh Telemedia to bail the film by lending a sum against a minimum guarantee which got the film released in September last year.

The arbitrator,a senior legal counsel already came heavily on Mehta and his production house, ironically called Karma, when Adarsh Telemedia filed a law suit against Mehta and couple of his associates.

It was rather strange that Mehta moved on to other projects ignoring the constant reminders from Amit Agarwal. Not one to take things lightly, the production house got an arbitration order in their favour.

As per the order, Mehta has now entangled his pet project Omerta featuring Rajkumar Rao which has already been in trouble with the censors among others. The order passed clearly states that whatever Mehta earns to the tune of 7 Cr, should be deposited in a separate bank account.

Omerta is a 2017 Indian biographical crime drama film directed by Hansal Mehta and stars Rajkumar Rao in the role of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, British terrorist of Pakistani descent.