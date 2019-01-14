Maroon 5 confirmed for Super Bowl LIII

By Bang

It has been confirmed that the 'Moves Like Jagger' stars will take to the pitch for the coveted half-time show slot at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on February 3.

A video montage of them both on stage and off stage was posted on their official Twitter account, alongside the hashtag "#SBLIII".

It has also been revealed that Travis Scott and Big Boi will be joining them on stage, with it believed that Scott asked the NFL to make a joint donation to an "organisation fighting for social justice" before agreeing to perform."

Maroon 5's appearance at the annual event has been rumoured for some time, but rumours of Travis' performance saw the rapper come under fire by many.

Some said Travis shouldn't perform in protest after San Francisco 49ers player Colin Kaepernick, who was exiled from the NFL following his protests during the national anthem, started the #TakeAKnee movement in 2016.

It saw him and several other players refuse to stand during the national anthem at games in protest against police brutality and racial injustice.

In March 2017, Colin's contract with the San Francisco 49ers was not renewed and no other team have hired him since, leading to him filing a lawsuit against the NFL for colluding to keep him unsigned because of his political beliefs.

Adam Levine had previously hinted they were performing at the show, admitting that if the "rumour" proves to be true, then he will be "equal parts nervous and excited" about the gig.

He said: "It's the Super Bowl. It's a great event and there's gonna be a band performing, or an artist of some kind performing at halftime. And it's gonna be great regardless of who it is. Whoever is lucky enough to get that gig probably is gonna crush it ... Whoever does it is probably equal parts nervous and excited. This is all speculative because I don't know who I'm talking about. If it were me, I'd be excited, I'd be nervous ... If I were doing it, which I can't confirm or deny I am, I would be excited."