Masaba’s trial by separation!

By Sanskriti Media

Bollywood's famous designer Masaba Gupta – daughter of actress Neena Gupta and West Indian cricketer Vivian Richards has decided to go in for what she is billing as a ‘trial separation’ with her husband producer Madhu Mantenna, three years after their marriage.

Madhu has been linked in the past to many actresses including Nandana Sen with whom he had a long relationship. Masaba and Madhu married in June 2015 after a short romance. But then one of Bollywood and the fashion world’s well known designers – Masaba decided to announce the trial separation through social media as a lot of film industry professionals have been doing of late.

“With a lot of sadness, Madhu and I have today decided to go on a trial separation in our marriage. Both of us have taken this decision after consulting our parents and professionals,” reads the Instagram post.

Requesting privacy and a hope to find reconciliation, Masaba adds, “What we both want out of life individually and separately is putting unnecessary pressure on the marriage and the love that we share. We are not strong enough to explain ourselves to friends who deserve an answer from us.”

Many film personalities showed concern and tried to assuage Masaba on social media itself.