Media on Wed Alert for Sonam

Sonam Kapoor’s wedding dates and locations are doing the rounds again. The actress may be very vocal on social media expressing her love and like for beau Anand Ahuja, but her silence on her personal life has got the media very busy.

There are two dates and two locations that are being speculated as the right one for the wedding.

One set of wags are very sure that the marriage is taking place at Geneva in Switzerland on May 11 and 12, 20 days before the release of Sonam Kapoor’s film with Kareena Kapoor – Veere Di Wedding.

The second date that is being speculated is somewhere in June and beyond after the release of Veere Di Wedding on June 1. This time the location is being speculated as London.

Sources however clear the air state that the wedding may not be in May because, “Sonam may not want to field queries on her married life immediately if she gets married in May because she will be out promoting the film. It is obvious that everyone will ask her questions on the wedding,” says the source.