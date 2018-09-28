Meet Shreyas Talpade's adorable daughter Aadya

By M/s Sanskriti Media

Shreyas Talpade fiercely guards his privacy. No wonder then that even though his daughter Aadya is four months old we never saw any photos of her. But now that Shreyas has shared her photos, we just want more.

Aadya with a big pink bow and those cheeks with mom Deepti is absolutely adorable. Shreyas also shared one of the three of them that is nothing but 'picture perfect'. All we can say is we want more of this cutie pie. Shreyas shared the photos on National Daughter's Day making it all the more special.

Don't you love the bond that fathers and daughters share.