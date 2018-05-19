Meghan Markle and her mom off to the hotel

Meghan Markle, left and her mother, Doria Ragland. (AP)

Meghan Markle and her mother Doria Ragland have arrived at the exclusive Cliveden House Hotel where they will spend the night before the royal wedding.

Both looked happy and relaxed after Ragland's first meeting with Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip, at Windsor Castle. She has now met most of the senior British royals since her arrival from California on Wednesday.

Ragland will ride to St. George's Chapel on the ground of Windsor Castle with Markle on Saturday morning for the ceremony that will officially bring her daughter into the royal family.

Tens of millions of TV viewers around the world are expected to watch at least part of her wedding to Prince Harry.

