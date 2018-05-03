Meghan Markle's brother warns Prince Harry

Meghan Markle's half brother Thomas Markle Jr. has penned an open letter to Prince Harry urging him not to wed the 'Suits' star.

Thomas Markle Jr. has penned an open letter to the flame-haired royal, telling him that Meghan is "obviously not the right woman" for him.

In the letter, shared with In Touch Weekly, he wrote: "As more time passes to your royal wedding, it became very clear that this is the biggest mistake in royal wedding history. Meghan Markle is obviously not the right woman for you. I'm confused why you don't see the real Meghan that the whole world now sees. Meghan's attempt to act the part of a princess like a below C average Hollywood actress is getting old.

"What kind of person starts out by using her own father until he's bankrupt, then forgets about him in Mexico leaving him broke, over mostly all her debts. And when it's time to pay him back she forgets her own father like she never knew him. It's very apparent that her tiny bit of Hollywood fame has gone to her head. Not to mention, to top it all off, she doesn't invite her own family and instead invites complete strangers to the wedding.

"Who does that? You and the royal family should put an end to this fake fairytale wedding before it's too late. Meghan is still my sister. She is family. So whatever happens is up to her, whether she wants to forget knowing me or the rest of her family, family comes first. Also, you would think that a royal wedding would bring a torn family closer together, but I guess we're all distant family to Meg."

Thomas Markle Jr. has not seen his sister since 2011 when they both attended their grandmother Doris' funeral. He also claims he has not been invited to the royal wedding, which takes place on May 19.