Meghan Markle's royal studies

Meghan Markle is reportedly "studying" the Commonwealth in preparation for officially joining the royal family next month.

The 36-year-old American actress is set to marry Prince Harry on May 19 and will officially join the British royal family, making her a national of one of the 53 member nations of the Commonwealth, which is headed by British monarch Queen Elizabeth.

In preparation for her new role as a royal, it has now been reported that Meghan is brushing up on her knowledge of the intergovernmental organisation.

A source said: "She's studying up. She's a quick learner."

On top of learning more and more about her new family each day, the former 'Suits' actress is also putting the finishing touches on the plans for her wedding, with the help of her close friend Jessica Mulroney.

The insider added to 'Entertainment Tonight': "Jessica is Meghan's right hand. She is her closest confidante and is with Meghan on every step of the wedding process, from picking out the wedding dress to the look and feel of the wedding.

"The vision for the wedding will really be Meghan's and Jessica's. Meghan is totally hands on. Harry is letting her lead the way."

It comes after it was previously reported that Meghan was undergoing etiquette lessons to make sure she is completely ready to become a member of the royal family.

Prince Charles' former butler Grant Harrold said: "She has to be careful what she says, how she says it, and how it's taken because after the 19th of May, it will be a reflection of the royal family.

"It's everyday things - from the way she walks, the way she speaks, the things she does, how she eats, how she holds her cup, how she dresses - everything will be looked at. There will be a lot for her to adapt to."

And it was also claimed the actress will be taking elocution lessons to soften her American accent.

A source added: "Elocution lessons will also feature. Meghan's American twang will be softened and toned down. But more essential is her switching to British terminology - she simply cannot be 'taking out the trash' and 'wearing pants'."