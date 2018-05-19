Meghan Markle's Suits co-stars share wedding excitement

Meghan Markle's 'Suits' co-stars have spoken of their excitement ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry this weekend.

Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty and Rick Hoffman appeared on 'Today' in the US on Friday, before they head to Windsor Castle in England for the couple's nuptials at St. George's Chapel on Saturday.

Sarah - who played Donna Roberta Paulsen in the legal drama - said: "They're a great match."

And asked if they expected to be on the guest list, Gina (Jessica Pearson) said: "I was. I think you know, you hope, and I hope nothing but the best - as we all do - for her, this is an incredible step in her life, so to bear witness to that is extraordinary."

Rick (Louis Litt) claims he was the first person the former actress told about their romance and he couldn't believe she was going to join the royal family.

Asked about his reaction, he said: "I was like, 'You've got to be kidding me.' It was like both of us in the trailer, like, 'You're dating a prince.' "

The 47-year-old star said he was sure to advise Meghan not to rush into things and not to get "hurt".

He added: "I was like, 'Take it slow, be careful, don't let him hurt you.' "

Gina added that whilst the couple had to keep their relationship under wraps for some time, because "there was reason to keep [the romance] close to the vest", she could tell how "excited" Meghan was.

Sarah added that the whole 'Suits' cast were like sisters on the show and said the fact they are going to the wedding makes it even more a "family affair".

She said: "We called ourselves the sister wives ... We were with each other for longer than we went to college or high school with our friends.

"So we became family. We're still family, so this is a wonderful family affair."