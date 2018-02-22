Meghan Markle speaks Filipino to fan in Edinburgh

Meghan Markle showed off her Filipino to a fan on her recent visit to Edinburgh with fiancé Prince Harry last week.

The former 'Suits' actress - who is set to tie the knot with the 33-year-old royal on May 19 - surprised a young fan when she said thank you in her native Tagalog - the language widely used by people originally of central Luzon in the Philippine Islands - when they spoke in the Scottish capital.

In a clip posted on social media, the 36-year-old beauty can be heard saying: "Salamat po."

Meghan previously revealed she learned basic Filipino words when she was younger growing up in Los Angeles.

She shared: "Growing up in LA, with its melting pot of vast and varied cultures, I was no stranger to the Filipino community.

"I can whip up a big pot of chicken adobo (marinated chicken) like it's nobody's business, and you'll occasionally hear me toss out a 'Salamat po' conversationally. (sic)"

During their visit last week, Meghan was "really touched" by a woman who was "inspired" by her 2015 speech to the United Nations (UN).

The American star met with charity worker Alice Thompson who told her the story of how she had been influenced by Meghan's moving speech three years ago.

Alice - who is the co-founder of homeless charity Social Bite - recalled after their meeting: "It was pretty lovely. I was so taken with her. I told her that as a woman in business who had lived in the shadow of my male business partner for several years due to my own insecurities about my own ability to compete or perform, I found her speech she made in 2015 to the UN inspirational and motivating and that it encouraged me to speak up a bit more and be a girl boss.

"She seemed really touched and a tad emotional. She said that she was really nervous to give that speech and that it meant a lot to her that it had inspired me to continue going with something like Social Bite."

The businesswoman also revealed Meghan "embraced" her in a "cuddle" when it was time for her and Harry to leave the charity's headquarters.