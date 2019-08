Mel B's ex Stephen Belafonte wants more money

By Bang

Mel B's ex-husband Stephen Belafonte is demanding she pays him more money in child support after the Spice Girls' reunion tour.

The 44-year-old film producer - who has seven-year-old daughter Madison with the pop star - has reportedly filed documents with the courts asking for an increase in the child support he gets, which currently stands at $5,000 a month, as he believes the 44-year-old singer is rolling in cash thanks to the group's Spice World concerts.

According to the documents, obtained by TMZ.com, Stephen has claimed that Mel disclosed the money she made from the tour as a "one-off sum" rather than as part of her regular income and therefore he thinks he's entitled to $17,394 per month.

He also wants her to cover his legal fees.

The former couple - who were married from 2007 until their split in 2017 - settled their divorce in August 2018 after a lot of disagreements, but they will head back to court next month to argue Stephen's request for more child support.

Mel - who accused Stephen of physical and emotional abuse throughout their relationship - recently claimed her marriage almost cost her her life.

She said recently: "In the process of my marriage I lost my family, my friends, my self-respect and I almost lost my life. And for so long I felt ashamed. I thought I was stupid, that everything that happened was my fault. I had never heard of a coercive relationship. Even after I left him I never realised so many other women have almost exactly the same story to tell. It was only after my book came out that I realised emotional abuse is an epidemic that affects millions. It's the shame that makes you suffer in silence. But I am no longer ashamed."

Mel also has 20-year-old daughter Phoenix with Jimmy Gulzar and 12-year-old daughter Angel with Eddie Murphy.

Mel B says her dog is easier on tour than Victoria Beckham

Mel B jokes her dog is "easier" to handle on tour than Victoria Beckham as she said Cookie is "cheaper" to have on the road.

The Spice Girls star couldn't resist taking a dig at her former bandmate - who wouldn't join the rest of the 'Wannabe' hitmakers on their recent reunion tour - as she said her pet pooch Cookie is "cheaper" to have on the road.

Peaking during her 'Brutally Honest & Fabulous' show at the Leeds Grand Theatre over the weekend, she told journalist Louise Gannon: "So Cookie joined us on tour. I didn't even want this dog, to be honest, because my friend bought it for my family for Christmas.

"But I fell in love with her and now she comes everywhere with me. She's easier than Victoria to handle - and cheaper."

Mel B didn't hold back when it came to the pair, as she joked the rest of the group "don't actually know how old Geri is" before addressing the moment she let slip about their one night stand during 'Piers Morgan's Life Stories', and she admitted her bandmate wasn't happy with her.

She added: "It was a long time ago. I didn't say anything. I was very respectful to Geri. It was such a little thing that got blown completely out of proportion. When I walked into rehearsals on the first day it was a bit strange, it was a little bit awkward."

Mel B's holiday shock

Mel B was shocked when her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte was spotted on holiday in Capri at the same time as her.

The 44-year-old singer recently vacationed on the tiny Italian island as she celebrated her 'America's Got Talent' co-judge Heidi Klum's wedding to Tom Kaulitz and couldn't believe it when her ex posted pictures of himself in the same place.

A source told The Sun's Bizarre column: "Mel didn't know Stephen was there until she came home and friends pointed out his social media pictures.

"Given how toxic their relationship was, this kind of behaviour would have terrified her in the past.

"It could be viewed as menacing. But now she just sees it as pathetic and desperate that he can't seem to leave her alone.

"The island is so small, it's a surprise they didn't bump into each other. Maybe that was what he had in mind for the trip."

Mel and Stephen, 44 - who have daughter Madison, seven, together - divorced in 2017 and the Spice Girls star has claimed he was physically and emotionally abusive towards her and she believes she lost a lot throughout the 10 year marriage including her "self-respect".

Speaking to The Mail on Sunday's Event magazine, she said: "In the process of my marriage I lost my family, my friends, my self-respect and I almost lost my life. And for so long I felt ashamed. I thought I was stupid, that everything that happened was my fault. I had never heard of a coercive relationship. Even after I left him I never knew so many other women have almost exactly the same story to tell. It was only after my book came out that I saw emotional abuse is an epidemic that affects millions. It's the shame that makes you suffer in silence. But I am no longer ashamed."