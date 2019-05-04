Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth consider their pets to be their children

By Bang

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth consider their dogs to be their "kids", as sources say they're not thinking about starting a family just yet.

The 26-year-old singer and the 'Isn't It Romantic' star tied the knot in December last year, and whilst Liam recently joked he wants "maybe 20" children with Miley in the future, the couple aren't "worrying" about starting their family just yet.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: "Miley and Liam have been doing amazing. Miley and Liam know that they are young and they're just happy living their life right now and not worrying about kids at this time.

"They consider their dogs to be their kids right now."

The comments come after 29-year-old Liam expressed his wishes to have a large family with the 'Malibu' hitmaker.

He said: "[I'd like] 10, 15, maybe 20 [kids]. Once we don't have so many dogs. You couldn't bring a baby into our house right now. But one day, we'll know when it's right. But right now? Not for the time being."

Potential pregnancy rumours have been circling the pair since they got married five months ago, with sources saying in January that they were thinking about taking the next step in their relationship.

An insider said at the time: "Miley is not pregnant currently but does want to have a family with Liam. Miley and Liam say they felt married before their actual ceremony. Miley is so happy with her life right now. She's finishing up recording her next album and she and Liam couldn't be happier."

Liam and Miley tied the knot in private at their property in Franklin, Tennessee, and were pushed to make the leap in their romance after the destruction of their Malibu home in the Woolsey blaze that tore through the beach city in November.

The 'Hunger Games' actor said: "I was 18 when I met Miley. We really fell in love quickly and had a really strong connection from the beginning and I think in the back of my head I knew it was on the cards, but we weren't planning to have a wedding anytime soon. Then just going through something this emotional with someone, it brings you closer and we felt like we'd lost a big part of our lives, so we wanted to make a new part of our lives. It was something really good coming out of a horrible situation. It was going to happen eventually, but I think this just sped it up a little bit."