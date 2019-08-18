Miley Cyrus' family 'want her to reconsider split'

By Bang

According to an insider, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's families want them to reconsider their decision to split.

The 26-year-old pop star and Liam, 29, recently announced their separation after less than 12 months of marriage, but according to an insider, their families hope they will take some time to reconsider the move.

The insider shared: "Their families have urged them to take some time to breathe before they make any final decisions.

"They are both upset about how this has blown up and are both hurting right now."

The high-profile duo tied the knot in December 2018, but decided to go their separate ways after their priorities changed.

More specifically, it's claimed that Miley "outgrew" her party-loving ways of the past.

The insider explained to E! News: "Liam was continuing to party with his friends. They used to party, but Miley outgrew that phase."

Meanwhile, a source close to Miley previously claimed that the chart-topping singer is having a "hard time" letting go of Liam.

Miley is apparently struggling to get over him because of their extensive history together, having first met on the set of the 2010 movie 'The Last Song'.

The insider said: "They have a long history together, and that's a huge part of why she has a hard time letting him go. At the end of the day, she wants to be happy, and she genuinely wants Liam to be happy too."

Miley and Liam are holding off on filing for divorce for now and friends believe that they could get back together in the future.

The source added: "They're having a break right now because they needed it.

"It was a bad situation with a lot of disagreements. They both agreed it's better to spend time apart, but this doesn't mean their relationship is completely over."

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth 'argued about his partying'

Friends of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have alleged that they argued about his partying before their split.

Although Miley, 26, has a reputation as a "hardcore partier", friends of the 'Can't Be Tamed' singer have claimed that Liam's nights out with friends became a problem for the couple.

A friend of the former couple alleged to PEOPLE: "Everyone always thinks Miley is problematic and immature and a hardcore partier while he's this chill surfer dude, but that's actually [not accurate. Liam parties with his friends, and Miley thinks he should've grown out of that by now."

Another source close to Miley claimed: "She's been supportive of him when things get dark, but it's tough. That's something that has weighed on Miley and their relationship. He can also lash out at her, and he hates the attention their ups and downs bring."

The insider claimed that Liam is more complicated than his "super easygoing" public image would suggest.

And another insider alleged that the pair disagreed over the direction of their marriage.

The source said: "He loves that she has her own career and focus, but he also wants a wife who cooks and would stay home with the kids."

Meanwhile, it has been suggested that the separation after eight months of marriage doesn't necessarily mean their relationship - which was rekindled in late 2015, almost two years after they split for the first time - is over for good.

A source previously said: "They are having a break right now because they needed it. It was a bad situation with a lot of disagreements.

"They both agreed it's better to spend time apart, but this doesn't mean their relationship is completely over."

Insiders pointed out Miley and the 29-year-old actor have previously "been in similar situations" and "found their way back together again" and insisted the pair haven't completely ruled out the idea of reconciliation in the future.

The source said: "They are great together when they are happy. There is absolutely hope that they will get back together again."

Miley Cyrus not ready to divorce

Miley Cyrus is reportedly not planning to file for divorce from Liam Hemsworth any time soon.

The 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart' singer announced over the weekend that she and Liam Hemsworth had separated after just eight months of marriage but insiders have claimed it doesn't necessarily mean their relationship - which was rekindled in late 2015, almost two years after they split for the first time - is over for good.

A source told People magazine: "They are having a break right now because they needed it. It was a bad situation with a lot of disagreements.

"They both agreed it's better to spend time apart, but this doesn't mean their relationship is completely over."

Insiders pointed out the 26-year-old singer and the 29-year-old actor have previously "been in similar situations" and "found their way back together again" and insisted the pair haven't completely ruled out the idea of a reconciliation in the future.

The source said: "They are great together when they are happy. There is absolutely hope that they will get back together again."

It was recently claimed the 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker had suggested she and Liam go to therapy in a bid to repair their marital problems.

A source said recently: "[Miley] really fought to make it work. She wanted to go to therapy. She just wants to be in a healthy and focused place."

One insider claimed: "Miley and Liam love each other and always will. Most of their friends feel they'll be back together. No one thinks Miley and Kaitlynn are in a real relationship, they believe it's more fun on vacation."