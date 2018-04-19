Mira Rajput pregnant again?

By
  • Sanskriti Media
Published

As Mira Rajput was spotted in a white tee and blue paperbag pants on Wednesday, speculations began again on whether little Misha was about to be joined at home with a sibling.

Rumours have been abuzz that that stork is due to visit Mira and Shahid again. Mira delivered her first baby Misha in August 2016 and there has been a buzz that she may be joined soon by a sibling.

“Mira has put on some weight in the recent past and there were talks that she was pregnant again. When she was spotted at Farmer’s Café at Bandra on Monday, her dress seemed like a total giveaway,” says an eye witness.

Both Shahid and Mira have not commented on these rumours as yet.

