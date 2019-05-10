Miss World opposite Akshay?

By Sanskriti Media

The rumours about Miss World Manushi Chhillar’s debut never cease. Initially it was being speculated that she could well find her way into Farah Khan’s next film with Rohit Shetty. Then there were talks about Manushi being cast opposite Ranveer Singh in another film. And now the buzz is that the actress has been cast in the role of the ethereal beauty Samyukta a.k.a Sanyogita who was the third wife of the king mentioned as the last Hindu emperor of India in history books.

“The makers are looking at someone who could be billed as someone really beautiful because Prithivraj fell in love with her like she did and abducted her during her swayamvar. The film will not just extoll virtues of Prithviraj, but will also speak about his love for Samyukta over his other queens Shashivrata and Padmavati,” says a trade source.

We had recently reported on how Akshay also shot for a look test for the film with a handlebar moustache and that Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi who is directing the film was pretty happy with Akshay’s look in the film.

We await an official announcement.