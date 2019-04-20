Moroccan artists perform heritage music in Abu Dhabi

By Wam

Last night, a number of elite Moroccan music stars staged a concert on Abu Dhabi's Corniche, in the presence of Mohammed Sajid, Morocco’s Minister of Tourism, Air Transport, Handicraft and Social Economy; as well as thousands of fans of authentic Moroccan music. The concert celebrated the Morocco in Abu Dhabi 2019 event, which runs until 30th April at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

The music concert featured a talented group of distinctive Moroccan singers: Saida Charaf, Abdelhafid Douzi, Oulad El Bouazzaoui Band, Abderrahim Souiri, Zina Daoudia, Lamia Zaidi, Abdelali Anouar, Mohamed Derham, Raissa Tihihite, Batoul Marouani, and Maalem Bakbou, all of whom performed a wonderful variety of different styles of Moroccan music, including Gnawa, Amazigh, Andalusian, Sahrawi, Shaabi, and modern songs.

The free concert opened with two pieces of authentic melody by the musicians before Abderrahim Souiri and Lamia Zaidi joined them on stage to sing ‘Habib Alqalb’, ‘Ana Mani Fiash’, followed by a moving ballad. Abdelali Anouar and Gnawa Band sang ‘Alash ya Ghazali’, ‘Ash Dak Tamshi Lelzein’, and ‘Khalini Baied’. Fans were excited to see Khaled El Bouazzaoui, who performed the ‘Mal Habibi" traditional medley, before the songs and performances of Mohamed Derham, Nabil Al Khaldi, Maalem Bakbou, and Lamia Zaidi, especially the two beautiful songs, ‘Naksha’ and ‘Hamouda’.

The concert fans went wild when Raissa Tihihite joined Maalem Bakbou to present ‘Moulai Ibrahim’, after which Raissa Tihihite performed solo with Amazigh songs.

In an inspiring end to the exciting night, the Moroccan stars gathered in a chorus to sing the masterpiece, ‘Nedaa El Hassan’, with all of their historical and moral significance for the Moroccan fans.

Abu Dhabi Corniche will host a second free Moroccan concert celebrating the Morocco in Abu Dhabi 2019 event tonight, Friday, 19th April, to be staged by the same group of elite stars.

