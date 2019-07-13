Naomi Campbell disinfects seat when she flies

By Bang

Naomi Campbell doesn't want to catch any germs when she's flying so she cleans the seat and wears a mask.

The 49-year-old supermodel carries a pair of rubber medical gloves and a pack of Dettol wipes in her handbag when she travels on an aeroplane because it's become her ritual to clean the seat, tray table, television remote, window shutter and arm rests around her before she'll sit down as she's worried about infection.

Speaking in her YouTube video, which documented her journey, Naomi said: "Dettol wipes. Clean everything you touch. Anything you could possibly touch. All this stuff [scrubbing the remote control that is attached to the chair], anything that you put your hands on. This is what I do on every plane I get on. I do not care what people think of me. It's my health and it makes me feel better."

Once she's made sure the area around her has been cleaned of any potential germs, Naomi will pull out her seat cover and tuck it under the grooves.

She explained: "I change them every week.

"I buy them at the airport, they're always hand-washed at every hotel I go to then I switch out. They have different colours, colours that make you happy."

But before she's ready for take off, the brunette beauty will whip out her face mask to protect herself from breathing in any illnesses from other passengers.

She said: "I will then eventually end up sitting like this [with her mask on] for the whole entire flight. No matter what plane you take - private or commercial - as the plane descends people start coughing and sneezing and the coughing and sneezing makes me... I just can't so this is my protection from people's coughing and sneezing. I mean, as much as I travel, I should get sick so much more with colds and stuff and I'm blessed that I don't. I really think this helps me."