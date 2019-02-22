Natalie Portman has restraining order approved

By Bang

Natalie Portman has been granted a temporary restraining order against a man who claims to have a telepathic connection with her.

Earlier this week it was reported that the 37-year-old 'Black Swan' actress was seeking a restraining order against the man - whose real name has not been made public, but who told police his name was John Wick - after he showed up at her house and tried to get into her gated community last month.

And now, according to The Blast, Natalie has had her application approved by courts, who handed her a temporary document ordering the alleged stalker to stay 100 yards away from her, her husband Benjamin Millepied, and their two children Aleph, seven, and Amalia, 23 months.

The publication also reports a hearing to make the order permanent has been scheduled for next month.

Natalie's petition is believed to be connected with an application for a firearms restraining order filed two weeks ago by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) against someone with the same name.

The LAPD petition claims that on January 31, "a high-profile actor of international notoriety" reported a man trespassing on her property.

The officer who submitted the report explained the man "rang the intercom/doorbell multiple times but said nothing when attempts to engage him were made over the intercom".

When police made contact with him, "he identified himself as John Wick, even though officers had his Colorado Driver's License which confirmed his true identity."

The man told them he had "spoken to the reporting person several times, telepathically, and that he had traveled from Colorado to Los Angeles to meet the individual."

The man refused to respond when the officers called him by his name, but gave "limited and delayed" replies when they called him John.

He was eventually placed under a mental health hold and the detective had the firearms restraining order granted.