Negativity takes its toll: Sonam off Twitter!

By Sanskriti Media

Sonam Kapoor has been trolled mercilessly many times. But the actress has had enough spunk to tackle all these trolls with a pinch of salt. She has also not stopped herself from getting back at senior journalist and columnist Shobhaa De once.

Sonam has also given her fearless opinion on issues plaguing the country and the film industry recently expressing her thoughts on the Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar case, standing by the actress in her tirade against the veteran actor whio also happens to be a co actor of her father Anil Kapoor in many films including the Welcome series and Parinda.

“I’m going off twitter for a while. It’s just too negative. Peace and love to all!” she tweeted on Saturday afternoon as she decided to bid the micro bloggings site farewell for the time being.

Sonam has been trolled earlier for wearing a bikini, for wearing an oversized suit, for wearing her mangalsutra on her wrist, for changing her last name to Ahuja after her marriage, for wearing a ripped denim saree during Veere Di Wedding promotions, for not solving a maths puzzle online and she has been bodyshamed as well.