Neha spills the beans on Ranbir and Alia!

They are called Ralia and Ranbir Kapoor is unaware about it. But well, Neha Dhupia has now let the news out of the bag officially. Neha was on a chat show and was facing a series of rapidfire questions. Neha was asked, “Any rumour that you realised later was true?”

Neha promptly replied. “The Ranbir and Alia Affair. I heard it as a rumour, it later became true!”

Neha who herself hosts a chat show BFFs, was candid enough to set an example so that when guests come over to her show, they could be equally candid. But this reply of hers about the Ranbir and Alia affair puts an official stamp on the relationship!