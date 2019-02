Neymar celebrates birthday in style and on crutches

By AFP

Neymar celebrated his 27th birthday with a glittering party in Paris on Monday evening joined by family, Paris Saint-Germain teammates and a smattering of celebrities.

Neymar (L) poses with his son Davi Lucca and his mother Nadine Santos

DJ Bob Sinclair, Brazilian singer Wesley Safadao and world surf champion Gabriel Medina were among the 200 guests at the fashionable Pavillon Gabriel near the Champs-Elysees.

The world's most expensive footballer, nursing a right foot injury, greeted his guests leaning on distinctive red crutches in keeping with the colour theme for the 'Nuit Rouge (Red Night)'.

Among his club colleagues in attendance were captain Thiago Silva and goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

Marquinhos (L) poses with a guest

Neymar, who turns 27 on Tuesday, will miss both legs of Paris Saint-Germain's upcoming Champions League last-16 tie against Manchester United with a metatarsal injury suffered last month.

Kevin trapp (L) and Paris Saint-Germain's Cameroonian forward Eric Choupo-Moting

Neymar is in good company when it comes to famous footballers sharing his big day, as Cristiano Ronaldo turns 34 on Tuesday, Carlos Tevez is 35, and former Romania great Gheorghe Hagi is 54.

Neymar (C) poses with Brazilian surfer Gabriel Medina (L) and a guest.

Thiago Silva (L) poses with his girlfriend Isabele.

Alphonse Areola (R) poses with his wife Marion.

Photos: AFP