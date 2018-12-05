Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrate wedding reception

By Bang

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrated their wedding reception in Delhi.

The former Jonas Brothers singer and the 36-year-old 'Quantico' actress tied the knot in two different wedding ceremonies - which honoured both Priyanka's traditional Hindu roots, and Nick's Christian ones - on Sunday.

And two days later on Tuesday they are believed to have held the reception for their wedding at Taj Palace in Delhi, India.

The reception was attended by a number of high profile guests, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to several reports.

Nick's brother Joe Jonas and his fiancée Sophie Turner were also in attendance, as were Nick's parents Kevin Jonas Sr. and Denise Miller-Jonas, and Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra, and brother Siddarth.

Meanwhile, the couple recently admitted they found their Western nuptials - which was officiated by the 'Jealous' singer's father - particularly emotional.

'Baywatch' star Priyanka - who wore a hand-beaded and embroidered Ralph Lauren gown and a 75-foot veil to the first ceremony - said: "It was all tears. All tears."

"I could not hold it in. I think I was nervous and scared. But as soon as the curtains opened, and I saw his face it was just like everything settled and I knew I was making the best decision of my life."

Whilst 26-year-old Nick added: "The emotions were running high during the ceremonies, I think especially during the Western wedding for me. You know you think your whole life about that moment. Honestly, I could not have imagined it would be as perfect as it was. It was highly emotional."

Priyanka insisted she never had a "plan" for how she wanted her wedding to look but it "melted her heart" when Nick suggested two ceremonies in India to celebrate their different backgrounds.

She said: "Every girl dreams of being a princess on her wedding day. But I never had a plan about what I wanted it to be."

"It melted my heart. Being able to have two big weddings, in India, with our closest family and friends was unbelievably special."