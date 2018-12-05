Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrate wedding reception in Delhi

By Staff

Newlyweds, Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and US musician Nick Jonas pose for photographs during a reception in New Delhi, India, 04 December 2018. According to media reports, the couple hosted wedding celebrations in Jodphur on 01 and 02 December.

The couple hosted an extravagant concert on December 2 for their star-studded wedding guests as the couple tied the knot at a lavish Indian palace.

Actress Priyanka Chopra gestures during the reception in New Delhi.

US singer Joe Jonas and his fiance, British actress Sophie Turner pose in the wedding reception.

The couple pose for pictures with family members.