Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra could move in together

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are ready to take the next step as their romance goes from strength to strength.

The 'Jealous' singer and 'Quantico' star sparked rumours of a relationship two months ago, and have since travelled the world, including meeting each other's families at weddings.

Revealing the couple could be ready to take the next step, a source told E! News: "Priyanka and Nick are still very serious. They have a very healthy relationship and truly are a good pair.

"Nick has basically been living in Priyanka's New York City apartment with her and they spend a lot of time together. They next step is him permanently moving in, and it has been a discussion."

The famous pair recently spent the 4th of July weekend with Nick's family - including his brother Joe and his fiancee Sophie Turner, as the four of them enjoyed a bike ride on the Upper West Side of New York City.

The brunette beauty then joined Nick's whole family - including brother Kevin Jonas, sister-in-law Danielle Jonas, and nieces Alena and Valentina - in the evening on a private roof terrace to watch the fireworks.

The insider added: "Nick loves doing things together with his brother Joe and Sophie, and the four of them love to hangout. Priyanka is a really good fit into the Jonas family."

However, despite the good signs there aren't any plans for them to "rush to the altar" or go for a quick engagement, following Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's high profile whirlwind romance.

The source explained: "Everything has been going very smoothly between the two, but they aren't in a rush to the altar anytime soon.

"They are enjoying getting to know each other, but are definitely still inseparable since going public with their relationship."