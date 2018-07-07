Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's matching rings

New couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have been spotted wearing matching rings.

The couple - who have been romantically linked as of late - were seen wearing the rings on separate occasions, Nick when he was at John F. Kennedy last month and Priyanka wore hers when the couple headed to Mumbai, India.

Meanwhile, Nick is said to be "serious" about his romance with Priyanka and he even took her to his cousin's wedding.

A source shared: "It's a huge deal that Nick brought Priyanka to his cousin's wedding. He's dated a lot over the last couple years but it's never been anything serious, so this is a big step. Nick and Priyanka really like each other, and his family enjoyed getting to know her as well. She fit right in!

"They were very affectionate with each other and seemed to not care who saw. Priyanka ran her hands through his hair at one point and they were laughing and even dancing to the music. [They] seemed really into each other. They were cute."

Priyanka and Nick had previously set tongues wagging when they spent Memorial Day weekend together.

An insider said at the time: "Priyanka and Nick were talking really closely and were very smiley and very happy. They weren't trying to be private as they were in a pretty public place, but they were talking to people around them, sitting closely and they both just seemed super happy."

And, although an onlooker claimed that the couple were very careful when it came to a public display of affection, it's believed they are now a proper item.

The source explained: "They are dating and it's brand-new. It's a good match and they are both interested in each other."