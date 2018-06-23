Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's romance is Instagram official

Nick Jonas has made his relationship with Priyanka Chopra official on Instagram while they are away in India meeting her family.

The 'Jealous' hitmaker has been romantically linked with the 'Quantico' actress over recent weeks and though they haven't yet commented on their romance, he posted a video of the 35-year-old star walking towards him on his Instagram account.

He simply captioned the clip with the word "her" and a heart-eyed emoji.

The post was made during the couple's vacation to India, and it's also been revealed Priyanka has introduced her 25-year-old boyfriend to her mother Madhu during their trip.

The trio enjoyed dinner together on Friday because the actress was keen to bring Nick into her family now things are getting "serious".

A source told People magazine: "They're very happy. It's getting serious."

Earlier this month, the 'Baywatch' actress accompanied the 'Close' hitmaker to his cousin Rachel Tamburelli's wedding in New Jersey.

A source previously said: "It's a huge deal that Nick brought Priyanka to his cousin's wedding.

"He's dated a lot over the last couple years but it's never been anything serious, so this is a big step."

Priyanka and Nick spent Memorial Day weekend together.

A source said at the time: "Priyanka and Nick were talking really closely and were very smiley and very happy. They weren't trying to be private as they were in a pretty public place, but they were talking to people around them, sitting closely and they both just seemed super happy."

Meanwhile, Priyanka recently spoke of her desire to settle down and have children within the next 10 years, even though she doesn't usually like to plan too far into the future.

She said: "I am a very 'live in the today,' maximum 'live in the next two months' kind of person.

"But [in] 10 years, I definitely want to have kids. That is, it's going to happen in the next 10 years. Well, hopefully earlier than that. I'm very fond of children and I want to be able to do that."