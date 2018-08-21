Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra visit orphanage

By Bang

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra visited an orphanage whilst in Mumbai, where they celebrated their engagement with friends and family over the weekend.

The couple stopped by St. Catherine's orphanage over the weekend, where they met girls that reside there. The couple were already in the city to celebrate their engagement with family and friends.

As part of their visit, Priyanka danced with one of the girls whilst Nick treated a whole group of them to a rendition of the Jonas Brothers' track 'Lovebug'.

Sharing a video on her Instagram account, Priyanka wrote: "12 years of knowing these girls and they get all love struck by the #lovebug... thank you @nickjonas and our families. Thank you to the sisters and all the girls at St. Catherine's orphanage for opening your hearts to us again. I'll see you next time (sic)"

Nick and Priyanka recently confirmed their engagement with sweet matching posts on Instagram.

Nick captioned the image: "Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love ... Prayer, family and loved ones as the foundation to this new chapter (sic)"

Whilst Priyanka wrote: "Taken.. With all my heart and soul ... The only way to do this... with Family and God. Thank you all for your wishes and blessings (sic)"

Speculation mounted about an engagement after director Ali Abbas Zafar announced Priyanka was leaving the Indian film 'Bharat' and hinted that Nick had something to do with the decision.

He tweeted: "Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special , she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her ... Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life (sic)."