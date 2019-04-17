Nick Jonas in no rush for kids

By Bang

Nick Jonas says he's in no rush to have children with Priyanka Chopra, although he recently claimed they were already thinking about taking on future projects which would benefit their little ones.

The 26-year-old musician and the 'Quantico' star tied the knot in December last year, but they're not in any rush to start a family together just yet, as Nick insists the couple are "taking [their] time" when it comes to their next steps.

When asked about children in an interview with Extra, Nick simply said: "We're taking our time."

But the couple would love to have children in the future, as the 'Sucker' hitmaker recently said they're already thinking about taking on future projects which would benefit their little ones.

He said: "I think that in everything we do, you know, my brothers and I, Priyanka and I, everything we do we think about the future. And building something that becomes a part of a legacy in some way, and a story we can share with our kids in the future."

The Jonas Brothers star is currently promoting his new animated film 'UglyDolls', and says the project was "a joy" to be a part of for "kids in general".

He added: "That's everything from the music to projects that we align ourselves with and, maybe some of the projects that are more adult-themed we'll hold those back 'til they get older obviously. But with something like ['UglyDolls'], it's just a joy to be able to do this for the kids in general."

Meanwhile, before announcing his engagement to 36-year-old Priyanka, Nick said he wasn't interested in starting a family just yet because he was enjoying focusing on his busy career.

Speaking in 2017, he said: "That's the goal eventually. I'm certainly in no rush. I think right now the focus is on diving in and being as busy as I can be, but eventually I'm looking at a family."