Nicki Minaj and Lewis Hamilton fuel dating rumours with bike ride photos

By Bang

Nicki Minaj and Lewis Hamilton have shared pictures of their bike ride in the desert in Dubai on their recent holiday on Instagram, adding to rumours they are an item.

Photo: Instagram

The 'Barbie Tingz' rapper and the 33-year-old Formula 1 champion were romantically linked together after they both attended the catwalk show for Lewis' Tommy Hilfiger fashion line at New York Fashion Week.

Now the pair have posted pictures on their respective Instagram accounts of them enjoying a quad bike ride together on their recent trip to Dubai.

Whilst the Mercedes AMG Petronas driver posted a picture of them both gesturing two fingers in the vehicle as they pulled up by a dune, and captioned the image: "RidersTTGD (sic)"

Nicki - who broke up with fellow rapper Nas earlier this year - recently revealed she is in a new relationship, but isn't putting any pressure on the romance as she had enjoyed being single.

The 35-year-old hip hop musician said when asked if she is seeing anyone: "[It's] Fairly new. He's been around for a couple weeks now. I'm just chilling. I've always been in a relationship my whole life. I was in a relationship since I was 15 years old. This is the first time that I'm single and I'm happier. I'm more free. I used to feel like I had to have a man, and I want every woman out there to know you absolutely don't."

So far, Lewis - who has been romantically linked with the likes of Gigi Hadid, Rita Ora and Rihanna since splitting from Nicole Scherzinger in 2015 - has maintained that has no time to look for love with his hectic racing schedule.

He said "My love life is non-existent. I'm a workaholic. I don't have time for it. When you travel as much as I do it's hard to keep up a relationship, so I'm of the mindset that I'm not going to do that until I've stopped and no longer have to be single-minded."

Lewis - who hinted things could change if he met the right person - also revealed he would love to have a family one day, but only when he knows he could be "a good present dad" to any potential children.

He added: "I want to have kids, but I want to be there for them - to be a good and present dad. But I'd be open to it if I happened to come across someone special."