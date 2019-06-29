Nicki Minaj was fired after an argument over a pen

By Bang

Nicki Minaj was once fired from a seafood restaurant after a customer stole her pen, because she chased after her demanding it back.

The 36-year-old rapper worked at a branch of American restaurant chain Red Lobster before she found fame, and has said she lost her job "on the spot" after a couple left with her pen and she started to bang on the window of their car to demand it back.

Photo: Instagram

Speaking during an appearance on 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon', the 'Megatron' hitmaker said: "I walked up to this lady, her and her boyfriend walked out of the restaurant, they took my pen and they didn't tip me. I go up to the car and I banged on the window and I said, 'Give me my pen.' The manager fired me on the spot."

Nicki also admitted to having made rude hand gestures at the couple before her manager came to diffuse the situation and eventually sacked her.

The confession comes after she previously revealed she used to steal bread whilst in her job as a waitress at the seafood chain, so she could have something to eat when financial times were tough.

She said: "When I was a waitress we had to steal bread and eat that."

Despite no longer struggling with money, the 'Anaconda' rapper has said she found it hard to adjust to her fame at first, because she wasn't "prepared".

She said: "I did not know that this album would entail an emotional roller coaster.

"No one could prepare for this business. Until you are in it, you really can't wrap your brain around it."

And although she sometimes finds fame hard, the star relishes pushing herself to breaking point while recording an album.

She added: "Every human needs to push themselves to the point of breaking sometimes. If you never break, you never know how much pressure you can take."