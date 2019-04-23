Nicolas Cage's estranged wife asking for spousal support

By Bang

Nicolas Cage's estranged wife Erika Koike is asking for spousal support - despite the fact the couple were only married for four days.

The 'National Treasure' star tied the knot with Erika Koike - who he had been dating for nearly a year - in Las Vegas last month but the Hollywood actor asked for an annulment just four days after, claiming he was drunk at the time and "lacked understanding of his actions in marrying [Koike] to the extent that he was incapable of agreeing to the marriage".

However, whilst Erika is happy to end the couple's short-lived marriage, she wants him to pay spousal support to her as she claims she has lost job opportunities during their year-long relationship and she also alleges that her reputation has been damaged by the allegations he has made. She is also asking for the actor to pay her legal fees, TMZ reports.

Nicolas previously stated he was "too drunk" to get married.

His lawyers stated: "Prior to obtaining a marriage license and participating in a marriage ceremony, [Cage] and [Koike] were both drinking to the point of intoxication. As a result of his intoxication, when [Koike] suggested to [Cage] that they should marry, [Cage] reacted on impulse and without the ability to understand the full impact of his actions."

The court documents also claim that Koike didn't "disclose to [Cage] the full nature and extent of her relationship with another person and didn't inform him of her criminal history including additional active criminal proceedings". It is believed that she is due in court in Las Vegas in June over a DUI charge, which she has pled not guilty to.