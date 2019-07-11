Nicole Kidman adopts puppy

By Bang

Nicole Kidman has adopted her first ever puppy, as she says she's waited her "whole life" to be able to get her own furry friend.

Photo: Instagram

The 52-year-old actress has said she's been "waiting [her] whole life" to finally own a dog, and made her dream come true this week when she took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with what appears to be a small red poodle, who is now a member of the family.

Alongside the sweet image, the 'Big Little Lies' star wrote: "My first puppy... actually my first dog. Been waiting my whole life for this!"

The pooch - whose name has not been revealed - is now the fifth member of Nicole's household, alongside husband Keith Urban and their daughters Sunday Rose, 11, and eight-year-old Faith Margaret.

Nicole is also mother to adult children Connor and Isabella, whom she adopted with her ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Meanwhile, the 'Aquaman' actress isn't the only star to have adopted a furry friend this week, as Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes - who have Esmeralda, four, and Amada, three, together - recently added to their family with their new dog Lucho.

Posting about their new family member on social media, Eva wrote: "Meet Lucho. The newest member of our family. We adopted him from this amazing agency called Friends for Life Rescue Network @fflrescuenetwork ... If you're looking for a fluffy family member, adoption is a great option. So many little dudes out there needing a home.

"If you're not able to have a pet but love animals , you can donate to this nonprofit. All donations are tax deductible. Your donation helps keep animals off the streets and out of shelters where they euthanize (sic)"

And Eva previously revealed her dogs prepared her for motherhood.

The 44-year-old actress said: "You know what? It's not that different. It really isn't. The love that you have for your dog, and how you are with your dog, I think, is really similar to how you are with your children.

"I really feel that, and people will probably get really mad with me for feeling that way, [but] it's just so beautiful."