Nina Dobrev suffered an existential crisis after Vampire Diaries

By Bang

TV and film star Nina Dobrev has revealed she suffered an existential crisis after leaving 'Vampire Diaries'.

The 29-year-old actress has admitted she was left soul-searching after she walked away from the high-profile role on the supernatural drama series.

She confessed: "I was like, 'Why am I here? What am I doing? Is it making me happy? What can I do to make me happier?'"

Nina subsequently decided to challenge herself on a professional level, taking herself away from her comfort zone as an actress.

Earlier this year, she was cast in the role of Clem in the sitcom 'Fam'.

Speaking about her latest on-screen role, she told Women's Health magazine: "The live-audience aspect scared me, so naturally, I had to do it."

As well as seeking to test herself professionally, Nina is also obsessive about her fitness regime.

The brunette beauty admitted she loves the challenge of staying in shape and eating healthily.

She said: "I'm getting older and more conscious of what I eat and how I eat it and what I do.

"Doing something different [each day] has been the most fun, and I've seen the most benefit because you shock your system."

Nina revealed exercise has become a key element of her daily routine.

However, she also admitted her motivation levels in the gym can vary dramatically.

The actress - who starred alongside Vin Diesel in 'XXX: Return of Xander Cage' in 2017 - explained: "I need to sweat every single day somehow, even if it's just in the steam room. Some days are better than others, I'll be honest with you.

"Some days, [her dog] Maverick gets a shorter walk than she probably deserves, if I'm running late or don't have it together or press the snooze button 18 times too many."