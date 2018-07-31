No remarriage on the cards for Hrithik-Susanne

By Sanskriti Media

Even as rumours fly in hard and fast about a possible reunion of the divorced couple Susanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan, the couple continue to go out on film dates and holidays with their children.

Source however indicate that while re-marriage may not be on the cards in the near future, but the estranged couple are surely trying to make sure that they find time for their children. “A remarriage between Susanne and Hrithik at the moment is more of wishful thinking. They are right now making time together whenever the need arises to be with the children and making sure that they get the best from both parents. People close to them really want to get them together and have been suggesting a lot of ideas.

Finally, both these people are strong independent thinkers and will take a call only when they feel that they want to be back together as a married couple again. Hrithik and Susanne know each other for many years now and will not hesitate to communicate any such feeling to the other person. Till then, let us not jump the gun,” says a family source.

Hrithik and Susanne married in the year 2000 shortly after his film debut and divorced in 2014.