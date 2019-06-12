No Rohit-Salman in Kick 2

By Sanskriti Media

Since the past two days rumours were abuzz about Rohit Shetty coming on board the Kick franchise as the director of the second part which would star Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead.

Kick was directed by producer Sajid Nadiadwala who made his debut as a director with the film.

Ever since Rohit Shetty and Salman Khan met to see if they could combine together for a film, the excitement among fans of both the actor and filmmaker was palpable. And that was one reason why the Kick 2 news about Rohit Shetty directing the film came through. But now the film production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment denied that Rohit is on board, but the film is entirely Sajid Nadiadwala’s baby.

“Clearing the air, we strongly deny any reports of association of any other name as the director of Kick 2. The next of the franchise, Kick 2 is with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment & will be directed by Sajid Nadiadwala,” says a statement from the production house.

“Sajidbhai has waited for a long time to make this sequel. He will be directing the second part as he has worked on it. Why would he give the helm of affairs to someone else?” asks an industry source.

Guess, that would kick the rumours out!