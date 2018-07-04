No Salman, No Ranveer, No Dhoom 4

And finally, YRF has spoken out on Dhoom4.

Amidst many speculations about Dhoom 4 happening and Salman Khan, Katirna Kaif and Ranveer Singh being roped in as part of the most successful film series from Bollywood, Yash Raj Films now have clarified that there is no Dhoom 4 happening as of now.

“YRF has no plans for Dhoom 4 as of now and hence all the information on the project is completely speculative and has no truth to it,” says an official spokesperson from the premier production house.

It can be recalled that when Aamir Khan was a part of Dhoom 3, there were some rumours about Aamir having agreed to do Dhoom 3 if there were no further instalments of the film.