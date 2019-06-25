No selfies for Deepika; no pics for Kajol

By Sanskriti Media

It is not always that actresses love being clicked around when they are out doing their job or on private sojourns. This week saw both Deepika Padukone and Kajol expressing their need for privacy when the paps and the fans wanted to get their share of flashes on the actresses.

Case one saw Kajol making a visit to one of her friends when the paps wanted to click some pictures. “The paparazzi were asking her to stop for a picture when he descended from her car, but Kads was in no mood to stop. She didn’t even turn towards the photographers and went across without looking at them,” says an eye witness.

And when it came to Deepika, she was on the way to work when fans wanted to click selfies with her and were yelling out to her. “Deepika clearly told them that she wasn’t doing selfies, waited for a click from the shutterbugs and was off. She seemed to be in a hurry,” says another eyewitness.