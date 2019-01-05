No social media for Ranbir Kapoor

By Sanskriti Media

Ranbir Kapoor has been the brand ambassador of brands like Renault, Hero, Flipkart, Lays, Yatra, Cadbury Oreo, Asian Paints, Lenovo, Macroman, Pepsi, Philips Lighting, Axe, Nissan, Tara Docomo, Virgin Mobile, Askme.com and Panasonic among others.

Barring Hero, for which he took to the social media for a limited period, Ranbir has stayed away from logging onto the social media in his own name. Ranbir admittedly ‘stalks’ people on Twitter though an unknown handle, but does not use that to endorse brands.

“Ranbir used the Foxstar handle for promoting Sanju, but he has stayed away from Twitter as he has not been comfortable with the negativity spread by the trolls. But then there are some brands that are keen that the stars that endorse them also keep tweeting away to their fans about them and Ranbir is not someone who will do that. So, he did let go of a big offer from a brand because he was not keen to push a brand that way. It is now being said that Disha Patani may be the person who will replace him as she likes being on the social medium with around 17 million followers on Instagram and 3 million on Twitter,” says a source.

On the professional front, Ranbir will now be seen in films like Brahmastra and Shamshera.