Ocean's 8 world premiere: Anne Hathaway, Rihanna, Sandra Bullock...

Cate Blanchett (L), rapper/actress Awkwafina (2nd from L), actress Sarah Paulson (3rd from L), actress Anne Hathaway (4th from L), actress Sandra Bullock (4th from R), actress Mindy Kaling (3rd from R), British actress Helena Bonham Carter (2nd from R) and singer/actress Rihanna (R) attend the World Premiere of OCEAN’S 8.

Anne Hathaway and Rihanna attend the "Ocean's 8" World Premiere After Party

Anne Hathaway

Rihanna

Gigi Hadid

Sandra Bullock

Cate Blanchett

Helena Bonham Carter

Hamish Bowles and Anna Wintour