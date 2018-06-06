Ocean's 8 world premiere: Anne Hathaway, Rihanna, Sandra Bullock...

By
  • AFP
Published

Cate Blanchett (L), rapper/actress Awkwafina (2nd from L), actress Sarah Paulson (3rd from L), actress Anne Hathaway (4th from L), actress Sandra Bullock (4th from R), actress Mindy Kaling (3rd from R), British actress Helena Bonham Carter (2nd from R) and singer/actress Rihanna (R) attend the World Premiere of OCEAN’S 8.

Anne Hathaway and Rihanna attend the "Ocean's 8" World Premiere After Party

Anne Hathaway

Rihanna

Gigi Hadid

Sandra Bullock

Cate Blanchett

Helena Bonham Carter

Hamish Bowles and Anna Wintour

Print
  • Twitter
  • submit to reddit
comments powered by Disqus

Videos

See more videos

Related Articles

Most Popular in entertainment

Cinema listing January 15 to January 21

Follow
Emirates 24|7

Pinterest Google+ Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube LinkedIn RSS

News In Images

Back to top
Happiness Meter Icon