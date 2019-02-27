Offset's 'real love' for Cardi B

By Bang

Offset says the secret to a successful relationship in the spotlight is having "real love" for his wife Cardi B.

The couple - who share daughter Kulture - went through a rough patch last year but now they are over the worse, the Migos rapper has been sharing his tips for a longstanding romance.

When asked what the secret is to a successful relationship in the spotlight, he told a TMZ photographer: "Real love."

Offset and Cardi are "taking things slowly" since their reconciliation and don't want to rush into things too quickly.

He said: "It's been good. We're being more open to each other, raising our baby and taking things slowly."

Cardi refused to go to marriage counselling with Offset.

She explained: "I decided on my own. Nobody makes my decisions about my life but me. I didn't want to go to marriage counselling. He suggested it, but it's like, 'I don't want to go.' There's no counsellor or nothing that could make me change my mind."