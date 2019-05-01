Oprah Winfrey is 'so proud' of Duchess Meghan

By Bang

Oprah Winfrey has defended The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision not to announce the birth of their child right away and have their little boy or girl at The Lindo Wing like The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The 65-year-old media mogul has heaped praise on the former 'Suits' actress after she and husband Prince Harry, whose first child is due any day now, revealed they have decided to keep the birth of their little boy or girl private and announce the news to the public once they have celebrated privately as a new family.

The plans are a break from recent royal tradition which saw the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - Harry's brother and sister-in-law - welcome their three children, Prince George, five, Princess Charlotte, three, and 12-month-old Prince Louis, at the Lindo Wing, which is the private maternity ward at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London.

The Lindo Wing is also where the late Princess Diana and Prince Charles had both Prince William and Harry in 1982 and 1984.

Speaking about the decision, Oprah said: "Oh my God! I'm so proud of her decisions.

"To be able to stand up and say this is what I really want for my baby and my family and now I'm going to do it a different way when it's been done that way for a thousand years? I'm just so proud of her."

Oprah - who is set to host a new Apple TV mental health series with The Duke of Sussex - thinks it's a "great thing" that the royal couple are doing things their own way with regards to opting out of posing for photographs in front of the hospital.

She added to 'Entertainment Tonight': "Who is ready to walk out and stand before the world and put that face on, you know, a day after you've had a baby?

"So I think for her and him - I'm sure it was a mutual decision for the two of them - I think it's a great thing.

"And truthfully, it ain't nobody else's business! That's really the truth."

The talk show host recently defended Meghan and admitted she felt she has been "portrayed unfairly" and wants people to realise that her public image is very different to the kind and caring person she knows well.

Being interviewed by her best friend Gayle King on 'CBS This Morning', she said: "I think she's being portrayed unfairly, and I feel that if people really knew her they would know that she is not only everything we perceive of her, in being graceful and dynamic in holding that position, but she just has a wonderful, warm, giving, loving heart. I think it's very unfair."

Gayle agreed with her pal and the pair praised the 37-year-old royal for apparently not being upset by any negativity around her.

Gayle said: "She's very kind. She doesn't seem to buy into [her bad press] though."

Oprah agreed: "I think that's remarkable that despite everything that's going on she does not read anything."