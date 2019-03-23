Orlando Bloom moving in with Katy Perry

By Bang

Orlando Bloom is moving in with Katy Perry following their engagement in February.

The 42-year-old actor was believed to have put his Beverly Hills bachelor pad on the market earlier this week following his February engagement to the 'Chained To The Rhythm' hitmaker, and it has now been claimed moving in with his fiancée is a "natural step" for the couple.

A source said: "Since they are engaged, it was just a natural step for them to live together."

The transition is believed to be going smoothly, and the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star has had no objections from his ex-wife Miranda Kerr - with whom he has eight-year-old son Flynn - because she "gets along" with Katy and doesn't mind her being around when Orlando has custody of his son.

Speaking to People magazine, the insider added: "[Miranda] doesn't have an issue [with the move]. Miranda knows Katy and the two get along. Miranda doesn't have an issue with Flynn being at Katy's house when Orlando has custody. Everyone is getting along great."

Orlando listed his property earlier this week for a whopping $9 million, two million more than he paid for it a little under two years ago.

The home comes complete with four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a secured courtyard entry, a swimming pool and spa, several floor-to-ceiling glass doors, and an informal dining area with family room.

Meanwhile, it's not yet known which of Katy's properties Orlando is moving in to, or if they will purchase an entirely new property to start their life together in.

The 'Roar' hitmaker has two multi-million dollar homes in Beverly Hills, and is still currently in a battle to acquire the eight-acre, multi-structure Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary convent in Los Feliz she hopes to convert to a sprawling family compound.