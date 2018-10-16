Owen Wilson's daughter makes Instagram debut

By Bang

Varunie Vongsvirates has shared the first photo of her and Owen Wilson's baby daughter on Instagram.

The 'You, Me and Dupree' actor - who already has Ford, seven, with his ex-girlfriend, Jade Duell and Finn, four, with personal trainer Caroline Lindqvist - and Varunie Vongsvirates welcomed daughter Lyla Aranya into the world last week and the businesswoman has now shared a photo of the tot on her social media account.

Lyla was pictured under a pink blanket and the image caption read: "My sweet little princess [heart emoji] Lyla Aranya Wilson, born on 10-09-18 (sic)"

It was previously confirmed the tot measured 21 inches and weighed 6lb 13oz, and her unusual middle name is in honour of Varunie's father's Thai heritage.

It was revealed last month that Owen, 49, had found out he was going to be a father again after undergoing paternity tests.

Also in September, Varunie made her Instagram account public, revealing a number of posts about her pregnancy.

One post featured her and Owen at the 2017 premiere of his movie 'Father Figures', which she captioned: "'#fatherfigure (sic)"

And asked by a follower if the 'Wonder' actor was her baby's dad, she replied: "Yes".

An ultrasound photograph posted in late June revealed Varunie to be expecting a baby girl and had already chosen a name.

She wrote: "Say hello to Lyla [baby emoji] 3 months to go! [heart eye emoji] (sic)"

It was claimed in June that the 'Zoolander' star "immediately" offered to take a paternity test and had pledged to be a supportive father if the baby turned out to be his.

A source said at the time: "Owen has been a great father to his two boys and has maintained a warm and close relationship with their mothers.

"Of course if a paternity test establishes that he is the father of another child, he will fulfill all of his obligations to support his child."