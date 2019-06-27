Parineeti finds her husband

By Sanskriti Media

The Girl On The Train remake is on now and the search for the actor to play Parineeti’s husband in the film is complete.

Parineeti plays the character that Emily Blunt played in the Hollywood film. During the casting for the characters played by Haley Bennett, Justin Theroux and Rebecca Ferguson, the makers locked in on Avinash Tiwari who played the lead in the Laila Majnu version of Imtiaz Ali.

“Avinash has a great screen presence and the makers needed an actor who also did not have too much of an image and hence it was to be an actor who was also good at his work and not well known as well, as it is principally a female driven subject and the male should not have any audience sympathy at any point,” informs a trade source.

The Girl On the Train remake is about a girl who takes a train every day and is undergoing depression. But what she sees one day changes her life. The film is being driven by Ribhu Das Gupta who had earlier directed TE3N is now busy with the shoot and edit of his series on Bard Of Blood for Netflix.