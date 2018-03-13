Paris Hilton gushes over fiancé Chris Zylka

Paris Hilton has admitted she's "never felt happier" than she has been since becoming engaged to her fiancé Chris Zylka.

The 37-year-old businesswoman and DJ became engaged to the 'Leftovers' star when he popped the question over New Year's weekend at the end of last year, and she has now admitted that the last few months have been some of the happiest of her life.

Gushing over her husband-to-be to 'Entertainment Tonight' on the red carpet at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday she said: "I just have never felt happier in my life and I feel like I'm glowing and just feel, I don't know, just like a woman, just like an adult. I feel like my life is finally just starting."

Chris, 32, joined Paris at the glitzy ceremony at The Forum in California, and did some gushing of his own has he dubbed his future wife as "the most intellectual woman" he's ever met.

He said: "I think she's one of the most intellectual women I've ever met, just taking advice from her in every aspect. I think the better question is what don't you like and there's nothing."

The actor made sure he kept things traditional before asking for Paris' hand in marriage and asked her father Richard Hilton for his blessing first, which he now admits made him "nervous".

He said: "I think the most nervous time for me was asking her father for her hand in marriage. I did it the traditional way. I was nervous. I think he kind of expected it, so it wasn't too bad."

And Paris has revealed the pair plan to tie the knot later this year, but noted that picking a date for the bash has proved difficult as she has a large family to consider.

She said: "First we have the engagement party, the bridal party, and then the wedding. We're still picking a date that's perfect for everyone in the family. My brother is getting married in June so we're gonna separate a few more months after that."